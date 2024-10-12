SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,824 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,080.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $305.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.34.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

