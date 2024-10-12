Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 2.3 %

BLDE stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

