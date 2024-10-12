SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 107.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 108.29%.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

