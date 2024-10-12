SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 656.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MYR Group worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in MYR Group by 578.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,287,000 after buying an additional 831,066 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $51,452,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 68.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 141,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Shares of MYRG opened at $118.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.18. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

