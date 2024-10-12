SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,913 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 115.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

