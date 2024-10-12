SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after buying an additional 240,466 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $41,302,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $415.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.10 and a 200-day moving average of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $417.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

