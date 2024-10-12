SG Americas Securities LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 809,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

EXPD opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

