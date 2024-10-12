SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,988 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,239,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,056 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 451,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ziff Davis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 63,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 453.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 228,257 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $44.86 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.