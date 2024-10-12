23,465 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chefs’ Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 73,964 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 333.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 72,540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 584.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 59,637 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

