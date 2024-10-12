SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Triumph Financial worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,607,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 881,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $95.46.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

