SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

