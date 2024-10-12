SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,598,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 198,701 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.35%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

