Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 669,819 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

