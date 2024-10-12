Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $125.02 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $361,018.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,571,267 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.