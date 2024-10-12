University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,705 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

