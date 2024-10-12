Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 58,261 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.