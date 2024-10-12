Algert Global LLC Invests $142,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. CWM LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.83.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $979,014.77. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

