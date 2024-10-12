Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $4,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 97.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on NNI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NNI opened at $112.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 33.51 and a quick ratio of 33.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $116.13.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

