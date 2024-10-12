Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 15,469 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Allient worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allient by 798.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Allient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allient during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient Stock Up 2.9 %

ALNT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.50. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Allient Announces Dividend

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Allient had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

Allient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.