Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,091.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $719.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

