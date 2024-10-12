American Trust Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.95.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

