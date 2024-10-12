Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,390 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 23,542.9% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Etsy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $300,670. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

