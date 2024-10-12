Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RVLV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.