Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $5,742,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $7,046,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 200.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

HEES stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEES. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

