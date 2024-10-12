Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 733,462 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

