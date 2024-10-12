Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 445.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of SJW Group worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $57.45 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

