C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,903 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $378.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. Equities research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

