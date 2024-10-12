Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 35,916 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Argan by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,309,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 73,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Argan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Argan news, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,962.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,631.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,539 shares of company stock worth $4,820,475 over the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX opened at $115.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.