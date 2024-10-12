Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 58.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,249,000 after buying an additional 2,868,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.