Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.