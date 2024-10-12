Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of SILA opened at $25.38 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Several analysts recently commented on SILA shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

