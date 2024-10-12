Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,607 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tennant worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 141.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tennant by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

