Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,806,000 after buying an additional 727,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,412,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $29,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,965. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $236.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

