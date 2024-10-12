AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 136.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $934.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

