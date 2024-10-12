Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.91 Million in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 9.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of CGI stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGI

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.