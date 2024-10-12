Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.29% of HCI Group worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $121.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

