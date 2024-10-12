Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,550 Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 17,643 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter valued at $322,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

