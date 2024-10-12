Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 66.29%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

