Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

