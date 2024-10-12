19,384 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS GSST opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

