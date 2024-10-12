Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $73.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.