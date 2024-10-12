Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $356,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 243,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $58.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $60.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.