30,466 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

