Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

SNAP stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,353. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

