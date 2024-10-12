43,871 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 158,044 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock worth $107,643,767. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

