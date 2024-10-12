Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

IYZ stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $258.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

