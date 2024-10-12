Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,651 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,651 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 15,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.60 and a beta of 1.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.