Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $579.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

See Also

