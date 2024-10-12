Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Separately, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barrons 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Barrons 400 ETF alerts:

Barrons 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. Barrons 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $72.84.

Barrons 400 ETF Profile

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrons 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrons 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.