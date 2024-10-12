Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 126,157 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 126,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

